Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St Mary's Church
Cranston St.
Cranston, RI
Joseph R. Marisi Sr.


1942 - 2020
Joseph R. Marisi Sr. Obituary
MARISI, Sr., JOSEPH R.
77, passed away Saturday, January 4th. He is survived by his sons, Joseph R. Marisi, Jr. and his wife Anita Fortunato Marisi and Anthony P. Marisi and his wife Pamela Holmes Marisi, and a sister, Genevieve Paliotti.
Funeral will be held Saturday at 10 am in St Mary's Church, Cranston St., Cranston with calling hours Fri. 4-7 in Monahan, Drabble & Sherman FH, 230 Waterman St. Providence. Complete obit at www.monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 8, 2020
