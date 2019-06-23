PEZZUCO, JOSEPH R., SR.

85, formerly of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 surrounded by his children. He was the husband of the late Bette (Angell) Pezzuco.

Born in Johnston, he was a son of the late Thomas and Antonette (DeLellis) Pezzuco.

He was a US Air Force Veteran serving during the Korean War.

Mr. Pezzuco worked as a manager for AJ Oster/Cookson American for thirty years before retiring. He was an avid bicycle rider and for many years enjoyed fundraising for MS150.

He loved mentoring his children.

He leaves three children, Valerie J. Parenti and her husband Edgar, Ronald R. Pezzuco and his wife Lisa and Richard Pezzuco all of Johnston; a sister, Catherine Parrillo of Coventry; a brother, Frank Pezzuco of Warwick; eight grandchildren, Kimberly Catherwood, Edgar J. Parenti, Jr., Lauren, Michael, Alyssa, Natalia, Julia and Christian Pezzuco; and two great-grandchildren, Jayden Rose and Jake Catherwood. He is also survived by his longtime companion, Patricia Troiano. He was the father of the late Joseph R. Pezzuco, Jr.; and brother of the late, Nancy Freeman, Anthony Pezzuco, Assunta Corley, Thomas Pezzuco, Jr. and Anna Marzulla.

His funeral will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10am from the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston Street, Cranston. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Visiting hours Tuesday from 4-7pm. Visit: NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on June 23, 2019