Rabbitt, Joseph
Joseph E. Rabbitt Jr., of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on March 19, 2020. He was the loving husband of Helen R. (Gaudreau) Rabbitt. They were married for over sixty two years.
Mr. Rabbitt was born in Pawtucket, the son of the late Joseph E. Rabbitt and Irene (Glavin) Rabbitt. He was a truck driver for McLaughlin and Moran Beverage Distributer and a member of the Teamsters local #251 for over thirty years.
Besides his wife Helen, Joe is survived by his children; Karen V. Galeone and her husband Joe of Pawtucket, Lisa A. O'Connor and her husband Jeremiah of Attleboro, Joseph E. Rabbitt III and his wife Carol of Lincoln, Paul A. Rabbitt and his wife Sheryl of Wood River Junction and Brad M. Rabbitt and his wife Dawn of Attleboro. He was the proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Joe's life at a time to be announced in St. Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 22, 2020