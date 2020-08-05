KILEY, JOSEPH RAYMOND
65, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family after two years of courageously and persistently fighting ALS. He was the beloved husband of Cheryl (Marcoux) Kiley.
Born in Providence to Raymond Kiley and the late Doris (Smith) Lewis, both of Lincoln, Joe lived in Lincoln his whole life.
Besides his wife and father, he is survived by his three loving sons, Lincoln Police Officer Sean Kiley, Benjamin Kiley and Devin Kiley; one sister, Janice Theroux; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He also leaves his devoted dog, Kobe, who never left his side.
Joe's family describes him as having always been deeply compassionate, patient, and selfless. He was loyal to those he loved and always put them first. His loyalty is seen through the childhood friends that played an instrumental role in not only his life, but in the lives of his children. Joe was a fun-loving guy who never missed an opportunity to make others laugh.
He was an avid sports fan rooting for the Boston Celtics, New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. Joe's love of sports went beyond professional sports and into community youth sports. Joe coached Little League baseball, basketball, and Lincoln youth soccer. Coaching meant more to him than striving for a win; Joe coached his son's sports teams to serve not only his children, but the countless children who had the honor of being coached and mentored by him.
His greatest passions included music and being in the water, where he could often be found kayaking. He spent every summer in Cape Cod with family and friends and was notorious for early morning swims in the ocean.
Joe was a project manager for M.L. McDonald in Watertown, MA for the past 20 years. He held an Associate's Degree from Miami–Dade College.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10 A.M. in Historic St. Joseph's Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland, RI. The burial will be private.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, RI, on Thursday August 6 between 4-7 P.M. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and all guests will be required to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory can be made to the ALS Foundation for Life at P.O. Box 96, Natick, MA 01760. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
