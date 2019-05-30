Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home - Providence
168 Academy Ave.
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-6363
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home
168 Academy Ave.
Providence, RI
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home
168 Academy Ave.
Providence, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
239 Oxford St
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Rivard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Rivard


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Rivard Obituary
Rivard, Joseph
62, a retired Certified Public Accountant, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Lisa (Cote) Rivard. Born in Providence, RI, a son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Rinn) Rivard. Joseph was the beloved father of Allison and Morgan Rivard, the brother of Janet L. Rivard Michaud and also leaves a niece, Daniele Michaud.
Joseph's funeral will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 9AM from the Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home, 168 Academy Ave., Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Michael's Church, 239 Oxford St, Providence. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, North Smithfield. Visiting hours in the funeral home from 4 PM to 8 PM Friday, May 31, 2019.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Providence Country Day Athletic Department, 660 Waterman Avenue East Providence, RI 02914, in memory of Joseph.
Please visit: www.mountpleasantfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home - Providence
Download Now