Rivard, Joseph
62, a retired Certified Public Accountant, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Lisa (Cote) Rivard. Born in Providence, RI, a son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Rinn) Rivard. Joseph was the beloved father of Allison and Morgan Rivard, the brother of Janet L. Rivard Michaud and also leaves a niece, Daniele Michaud.
Joseph's funeral will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 9AM from the Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home, 168 Academy Ave., Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Michael's Church, 239 Oxford St, Providence. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, North Smithfield. Visiting hours in the funeral home from 4 PM to 8 PM Friday, May 31, 2019.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Providence Country Day Athletic Department, 660 Waterman Avenue East Providence, RI 02914, in memory of Joseph.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 30, 2019