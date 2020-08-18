CHERELLA, JOSEPH S.
76, formerly of Cranston, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family in Sun City Center, Florida
He was the beloved husband of Paula Blessington Cherella, with whom he had just celebrated their 40th anniversary. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Silvio and Pasqualina "Pat" (Caracciolo) Cherella. He was the loving father to Christopher J. and wife Charlotte Cherella of Grafton, WI, and Peter J. Cherella of Boston. He was also the loving brother of the late William P. Cherella (Ann) and the loving grandfather of Charlie, Natalie, and Gwen Cherella. He also had many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
A graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and Providence College, Joe finished his long career as a successful and well-loved salesman with almost two decades at Graphics Microsystems of Sunnyvale, CA. While there, he formed many lasting friendships which he cherished.
Joe was an avid golfer and a member of Alpine Country Club for many years before retiring to Florida to fulfill his dream of living on a golf course.
A larger than life personality, he brought the joy of life to each and every day and lifted the spirits of everyone he encountered.
Pal Joey, Papa Joe, paisan - Keep hitting them long and straight.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Rd., Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be Thursday from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston.
Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.