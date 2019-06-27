|
|
Madeira Jr., Joseph S.,
died June 10, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Catherine Ann (Patton) Madeira.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Joseph S. Madeira, Sr. and Sophia Gage.
Mr. Madeira was a graduate of Pawtucket West High School and Johnson & Whales University. He then went on to serve our country proudly in the United States Army during Peace Time, earning the good conduct medal.
Mr. Madeira worked as an Athletic Trainer at Brown University, retiring in 1990.
He leaves a son, Joseph M. Madeira, PPD, of Cranston, two sisters, Delores Gomes of Orlando, FL, and Bella Rainey, of Barrington.
He was the brother of the late Clara Madeira.
Funeral services are private at the request of the family.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 27, 2019