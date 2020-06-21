Miga, Joseph S.93, a resident of Jupiter, Florida formerly a resident of Warwick, Rhode Island, joined his loving wife Marjorie when he passed on June 16, 2020 surrounded by his family while under Hospice Care. Born in Providence, RI on July 26, 1926, he was the eldest son of the late Joseph M. Miga and Bernice (Simpson) Miga.He is survived by his devoted children: Thomas Miga and his wife Cynthia of Cranston, Cheryl Gubata and her husband Peter of Warwick, Joseph M. Miga of Jupiter FL, David Miga and his wife Tamara of Jupiter FL.; as well as his brother Charles Miga of Warwick, RI. He was predeceased by two brothers, Richard Miga and Edward Miga and his grandson Michael Gubata. He was a loving grandfather of six and great-grandfather of four.In his early years he worked as a Flight Attendant for Eastern Airlines, and later returned to Rhode Island to work for the family business, Sunny View Farms Dairy. He served in the U.S. Army in World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946. His passion to help others inspired him to pursue a career in social work and continue his education at Providence College where he received his Bachelor's Degree in 1950 and later received his Master's Degree in Social Work from Boston University in 1974. He started working as a Social Worker for DCYF in the State of RI and was later promoted to Assistant Director of that agency where he worked for 22 years, retiring in 1989. After retiring he returned with his wife to Florida to enjoy his retirement years often enjoying golf and playing weekly card games with their many friends.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 596 Jefferson Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886. Due to current health and safety regulations, seating will be limited. Interment will follow privately at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Joseph's favorite charity St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105