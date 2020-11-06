SANTORO, Joseph S.
of Cumberland, born October 19, 1934 in Providence, passed way Tuesday after a life well lived.
Joseph was born in Providence to Giuseppe and Vincenzina (Germani) Santoro.
He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Jane Frances (nee Laplante), daughter Lea M. Bousquet of Warren, RI, and three sons, Joseph S. of Cumberland, Paul W. of Cumberland, and Peter J. of New Boston, NH, and several grandchildren, Kyle, Jodie, Brianna, and Jessica. Joseph was predeceased by his sister Camela (Baldini), and leaves behind a sister Anna D'Angelico of San Diego, Ca, Sebastian Santoro of Concord, Ma.
He received his undergraduate degree from University of Rhode Island. He would later receive his Masters Degree in Teaching from Rhode Island College and a Masters Degree in Administration from the University of Rhode Island.
He served is the US Army, with two years active duty and then Reserves for 33 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant.
He was employed by the Providence School Department for most of his career as a teacher, reading specialist, and ESL instructor. Joseph also had an entrepreneurial spirit, owning Freda's Pizza in Cumberland in the early 70's, and Peter and Paul's Ice Cream Parlor in Narragansett, RI in the mid 80's to early 90s.
Joe's life was dedicated to his family and was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Patient, selfless, humble, intelligent and wise. He cherished his family. He had the patience of a saint, having taught all his children how to drive, encouraged his children to pursue their dreams and was always supportive. In his later years, he could be seen with his dog Dani on the Blackstone Valley Bike path, engaging in conversation with many friends and acquaintances.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Joseph's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM and continue to on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 9:30 AM in J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Edward Church, 997 Branch Avenue, North Providence, RI. Burial will follow with Military Honors in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the RI SPCA, 186 Amaral St, Riverside, RI 02915.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com