DUFFY, JOSEPH T.
passed away on February 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California after a long illness with Melanoma. Mr. Duffy was born in Providence on May 14, 1946 to the late Austin J. and Elizabeth Neary Duffy. A resident of California since 1977, he worked there as an investment banker.
Mr. Duffy is survived by his partner Kenneth R. Visger Jr. and his sister Mary Duffy of Rhode Island and his many cousins in both America and Ireland. He was the brother of the late Austin J. Duffy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM in St. Sebastian Church 67 Cole Ave. Providence with calling hours in the church starting at 10AM. Burial will be at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to: The Blessed Sacrament School Endowment Fund, 240 Regent Ave. Providence, Rhode Island 02908. Complete obituary and condolences at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 15, 2019