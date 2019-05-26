|
|
REZENDES, JOSEPH T. "Ping"
92, of the Rumford Towers, formerly of Seabrook Dr, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. He was the devoted husband of 70 years late Leonora (Silva) Rezendes who died May 12, 2017 and became the loving husband of Muriel (Hague) Hughes Rezendes on Feb. 6, 2019.
Born October 6, 1926, in East Providence, he was the son of the late Joseph and Maria (Vincent) Rezendes. Joe was WWII veteran of the US Navy. He made his career as a flight controller before retiring. For more than 50 years Joe faithfully assisted the Rebello family and the funeral directors at the Rebello Funeral Home.
Joe was a communicant of St. Martha's Church. He was a 3rd Degree, life member, and Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Council 1528, East Providence and was a member of the Portuguese American Athletic Club of East Providence.
Joe was the brother of the late Mary C. Mahoney and of the late Irene Machado. In addition to his wife he is survived by his nieces and nephews, MaryAnn Peluso, Audrey Battista, Thomas J. Mahoney Jr., Cynthia A. Capobianco, Lauren M. Pichette, David J. Machado, Michael J. Machado, Kenneth R. Machado and Scott E. Machado; many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
His funeral will begin Wednesday, May 29, at 9am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Martha's Church, 2595 Pawtucket Ave., East Providence. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday, May 28, from 5pm until 8pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are greatly appreciated to the Rumford Towers Tenants Assn., 95 Newman Ave., Rumford, RI 02916.
www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019