TELLES, JOSEPH "BUD"
85, passed away on July 28, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Sylvia (Perry) Telles for 49 years. He was the son of the late Arthur and Marie (De Costa) Telles.
He was employed at Davol Inc. for 44 years retiring in 1996. He served his country honorably with the US Navy during the Korean War.
He was the brother of the late Marie Christine Telles. He is survived by his sisters-in-law; Mary Perry of Bristol, Rachel Perry of East Providence and many nieces and nephew; David Perry, Donna Alexander, Nancy Jannitto, Karen Rice, Lynn Day. Lori Budniewski and great nieces and nephews.
His funeral will begin on Thursday at 9am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 346 Waterman Ave., East Providence. Burial will be in Mt. St. Mary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday Morning from 8-9am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or to Our Lady of Loreto Church Memorial Fund.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 30, 2019