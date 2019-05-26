BENEDETTI, JOSEPH V.

93 of Barrington, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was the husband of the late Mary (Tamer) Benedetti. Born in Barrington and a lifelong resident, he was the son of the late Rocco and Victoria (Vocca) Benedetti.

He was a U.S. Army WWII Combat Veteran, serving in the 42nd Infantry Division. He was a master carpenter and built his own home single handedly.

He was an excellent cook and gardener and expressed his love for family and friends through food. An expert card player whose favorite card game was Pinochle. He was an avid New York Yankees fan since 1936.

Mr. Benedetti is survived by his children, Joseph Benedetti and wife Elizabeth and Carol Peck and husband William of Barrington. Loving known as "Papa Zip" he is survived by his grandchildren, Heather Parris and husband John, Thomas J. Peck and wife Lauren, Bailor Benedetti, Robert Peck and Casey Palumbo and husband Nicholas; great grandchildren John Joseph Peck and Matthew Joseph Palumbo. He was the brother of Betty Pellegrino of Bristol and the late John, Louise, Rocco, Thomas and Guerino Benedetti.

Burial will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements are by the W. Raymond Watson Funeral Home. For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.wrwatsonfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2019