CASTALDI, JOSEPH V.
77, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Known as "The Outlaw" to many, he was the devoted husband of Judith A. (Maselli) Castaldi, to whom he would have been married for 50 years this November. He was the adoring father of Elicia Castaldi and the late Joseph M. Castaldi, and father-in-law to David Kokakis. Born and raised on Federal Hill in Providence, he was the only child of the late Vito and Eva (Montecalvo) Castaldi. Mr. Castaldi has been a Smithfield resident for 12 years. He received a Bachelor's Degree from URI and a Master's of Social Work Degree from Boston University.
Mr. Castaldi was a Staff Sergeant in the 107th Signal Company for the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. For the last 50 years he has maintained a close bond with his brothers in combat. He endured a long battle with Agent Orange-related illness from his tour in Vietnam, but never let it break his spirit.
His professional life was devoted to helping others in need as a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker, working for DCYF for more than 30 years, and ultimately retiring as the Chief Child Protective Investigator. He also worked in private practice for a variety of counseling agencies. Through this work, he continued to nobly serve his community, protecting its youngest and most vulnerable members.
The Outlaw's greatest legacy was his storytelling, which was thought-provoking and always delivered a good laugh to anyone listening. His signature humor will be missed by all. He had many long-time circles of friends, including his Theta Delta Chi fraternity brothers, the Hot Stove League and his hot rod buddies. Several years ago, he was elated to pass his vintage Corvette Stingray and Oldsmobile Dynamic 88 onto his daughter, which now reside with her in Los Angeles, California.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service, Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10am in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44), Greenville. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow in the RI Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations to DAV Chapter 21 will be appreciated (mail checks to: DAV Chapter 21, Donations In Honor of Joseph Castaldi, 21 Hunters Run, North Providence, RI 02904. Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2019