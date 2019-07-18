|
DeSTEFANO, JOSEPH V. "JOE"
94, a lifelong resident of Providence and a summer resident of Narragansett, passed away at home July 13, 2019.
Beloved husband of Mary E. 'Betty' (Becker). Father of Anne DeStefano (Dr. Toby Alterman), Jane Iannetta (Vincent), Joseph DeStefano (Christine), Lois Cicchitelli (Allen), Diane Duffy (Peter) and Elizabeth DeStefano (Keith Peddle). 15 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren.
For complete obituary visit, pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 18, 2019