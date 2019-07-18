Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
More Obituaries for Joseph DeStefano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph V. "Joe" DeStefano

Joseph V. "Joe" DeStefano Obituary
DeSTEFANO, JOSEPH V. "JOE"
94, a lifelong resident of Providence and a summer resident of Narragansett, passed away at home July 13, 2019.
Beloved husband of Mary E. 'Betty' (Becker). Father of Anne DeStefano (Dr. Toby Alterman), Jane Iannetta (Vincent), Joseph DeStefano (Christine), Lois Cicchitelli (Allen), Diane Duffy (Peter) and Elizabeth DeStefano (Keith Peddle). 15 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren.
For complete obituary visit, pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 18, 2019
