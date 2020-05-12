Home

Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Joseph V. Germano Obituary
GERMANO, JOSEPH V.
86, died Sunday, May 3, 2020. Husband of Carolyn M. (Bell) Germano. Father of Joanne Rahl of Colchester, CT and John Germano and his wife, Laurie, of Reston, VA and the late Joseph D. Germano; grandfather of: Jennifer Rahl, Michael Rahl and his wife, Alissa, Erica Germano, Krista Germano and her husband, Garrett Stevens-Palmer, Niki Germano, great grandfather of six and father in law of the late Donald Rahl. For complete obituary and messages of condolence, please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2020
