PETRUCCILLO, JOSEPH V.
78, of Smithfield, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 4 - 7 p.m. in the Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1081 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Donations in his memory may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 75816, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Please visit maceroni.com
for Mr. Petruccillo's complete obituary.