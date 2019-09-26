|
BECKWITH, JOSEPH W.
82, of Wickford, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor A. Beckwith. He is survived by two sons, Joseph W. Beckwith Jr. and James C. Beckwith, a daughter Lauri J. Theroux, a brother Henry L.P. Beckwith, and three grandchildren, Melissa S. Beckwith, Deven, and Cameron Theroux. He also leaves behind his devoted companion Carol McCarthy of Kingston.
His Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 55 Main St. Wickford. Burial will follow in the Old Narragansett Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Old Narragansett Church, c/o the Episcopal Diocese of RI, 275 North Main St., Providence, RI 02903.
Complete obituary at www.CranstonMurphy.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 26, 2019