|
|
MERCURIO SR., JOSEPH W.
94, a long time resident of East Greenwich and Quonochontaug passed away April 21, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Barbara M. (Jones) Mercurio. Born in Providence, has was the son of the late Biagio and Carmela (Corso) Mercurio.
Joe was a graduate of LaSalle Academy, Providence College and Bryant College, and a WWII Army Veteran.
Joe was the quintessential salesman opening his own business, Builders Aluminum. Joe continued his career in the window business, as senior sales executive for Custom Built. Besides spending time with his family, Joe was happiest selling windows and meeting customers.
Joe will always be remembered for his boundless energy and his vivacious outlook on life.
He is survived by his devoted children, Joseph W. Mercurio, Jr. and his wife Susan, Pamela M. Mateer, and Valerie A. Williams and her husband Gregory; and grandchildren, Kristin, Joseph, Amanda, Ashley, Ashton, Maxwell and Hadley. He was the brother of the late Pauline Fusco.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 26th at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, East Greenwich. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to LaSalle Academy, c/o Advancement Office, 612 Academy Ave., Providence, RI 02908
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019