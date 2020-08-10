1/1
Josephine A. (DeFusco) Campagnone
Campagnone, Josephine A. (DeFusco)
86, formerly of Providence, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence surrounded by her loving daughters. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Carmine and Louise (Martinelli) DeFusco.
Josephine, graduated from Central High School in 1952. During her time there, she was chosen May Queen by her classmates and was thrilled to have her picture printed in the Providence Journal. Mrs. Campagnone worked for North Safety Products for 30 years before retiring and part time at Kmart for 15 years. She enjoyed spending time with her daughters and their families as well as her large extended family. She also enjoyed socializing with her friends at the Cranston Senior Center. "Joey" or "Josie", as her family and friends called her, enjoyed dining out at the local restaurants, especially taking her grandchildren out for breakfast. Josie was also an active member of Holy Cross Parish in Providence. Her deep faith in the Lord guided her throughout her life.
She leaves her two daughters, Patricia Pietrunti and her husband John of Johnston and Karen Hall and her husband Rick of Johnston; four grandchildren, Jonathan Pietrunti, Erika Pietrunti and her husband Kevin Morosini, Jake Hall and Allison Hall; three sisters, Louise Bianco, Eleanor Olivo and Barbara Maguire all of Cranston. She was the former wife of Pasquale "Pat" Campagnone; and the sister-in-law of Adeline DeFusco. She was the sister of the late Margaret Goneconte, Anna Bianco, Frances Bergandino, Tessie Petronio, Edward DeFusco, Anthony DeFusco, Susie Lanzi, Connie Fazio and Carmine "Chubby" DeFusco.
Special thank you to the nursing staff at Morgan Health Center, who provided care to Josie over the last 5 years. Special thanks to Lisette and Teresa who were her regular caregivers and provided great comfort to her.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11am in Holy Cross Church, 645 Hartford Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
Memories & Condolences
