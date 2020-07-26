McCORMICK, JOSEPHINE A. (MURPHY),

93 of East Greenwich passed away at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital on April 27th. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 67 years, Raymond J. McCormick.

Josephine was best known by her nicknames: Jo, Josie, JoMac and Aunt Dodie and loved for her down to earth, independent and fun loving nature. Sewing and gardening were two or her hobbies but being physically active was what she loved most. Even until age 90, she could be seen walking all around East Greenwich and even later on in a wheelchair she could find a way to do "laps". She cherished time spent traveling with her husband, having fun with family and any excuse to party and dance!

Her strength, resilience and positive outlook were an inspiration to her family. She was a tiny force to be reckoned with and fought a valiant solo battle with the Coronavirus, doing it with her usual courage and spunk.

Born in Medford, Ma., she was the youngest daughter of Thomas and Winifred (Fitzgerald) Murphy. She was the loving mother of Kathleen Winsor (Stephan) of Glocester, RI, Maureen McCormick of Lexington, Ky, Cheryl Brown (Paul) of Hudson, Ma., Margaret Bullock (the late Barry Bullock) of E. Greenwich, RI, Raymond McCormick (Cynthia) of Coventry, RI and Timothy McCormick (Charles Yzaguirre) of L.A., Calif.

She is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Seana Marcks, Stephan Winsor, Michael, Justin and Kelly Hendershot, Jessica Koslouski, Richard and Jacquelyn Brown, Jennica and Jeffrey Pratt, Corey McCormick and 11 great grandchildren. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren always brought her a lot of joy and they loved and admired her in return.

She was the sister of the late Leo Murphy, Katherine Higgins, Frederick Murphy, Rita Cignoni and Thomas Murphy, all of Ma.

The McCormick Family would like to thank the staffs of both Atria Harbor Hill, E. Greenwich, and the West View Nursing & Rehab Ctr for the care and compassion she received at each "home".

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Friday July 31st at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Donations in her memory can be made to the R.I. Food Bank to help other Rhode Islanders affected by this pandemic. Arrangements by Hill Funeral Home, East Greenwich, RI



