McAllister-Lanciano, Josephine and Ralph Lanciano
WAREHAM, MA - Ralph L. Lanciano, 86, and his wife, Josephine (Squillante) McAllister-Lanciano, 93, of Wareham and Dania Beach, FL, both died on July 8, 2019 after injuries they sustained in an automobile accident. Visiting hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham, MA. A Prayer service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 13, 2019