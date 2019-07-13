Home

Chapman, Cole & Gleason
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
View Map
Josephine and Ralph Lanciano McAllister-Lanciano Obituary
McAllister-Lanciano, Josephine and Ralph Lanciano
WAREHAM, MA - Ralph L. Lanciano, 86, and his wife, Josephine (Squillante) McAllister-Lanciano, 93, of Wareham and Dania Beach, FL, both died on July 8, 2019 after injuries they sustained in an automobile accident. Visiting hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham, MA. A Prayer service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 13, 2019
