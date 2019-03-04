Home

Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maceroni Funeral Home,
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
8:45 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
Josephine "Joy" (Agovino) Andreozzi

Josephine "Joy" (Agovino) Andreozzi Obituary
ANDREOZZI, JOSEPHINE, "JOY", (AGOVINO)
67, of Providence left us on Thursday night, February 28, 2019, surrounded by the immeasurable love of her children inside the home she built with her late husband Frank.
Anyone who knew Joy understands that her greatest achievement and proudest fulfillment was enriching her community and raising three caring, kind and respectful children- who grew to become close friends with her over the years. For the full biography and obituary go to maceroni.com. Please consider donations in her honor to The Silver Lake Community Center in Providence, where she worked for twenty years.
Joy is survived by three children Michael, Gina, and Chris; four grandchildren, and a brother Richard Agovino.
Friends and relatives are invited to Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St in North Providence, on Tuesday March 5th from 5-8pm for visitation and socializing. On Wednesday March 6th, a Funeral Service will begin at 8:45am at the funeral home followed by a Mass at 10am at St Bartholomew's Church in Providence. Interment immediately following in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 4, 2019
