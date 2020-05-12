|
CAPOZZA, JOSEPHINE (IANERO)
102, of Providence, RI passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Mario Capozza, and matriarch of a large Italian family, she is survived by her children, Richard Capozza and his wife Barbara, Marie Burlinson and her husband Nick, Dennis Capozza and his wife Lisa, Michael Capozza and his partner David, Carol Ayotte and her husband Ron, and Paul Capozza and his wife Terri. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Mark, Jon, Caryn, Togan, Susie, Korey, Ryan, Stephanie, Tom, Matthew, Allie, Chris as well as great-grandchildren, Claudia, Ellie, Taylor, Arianna, Avery, Marshall, James, Isabella, Elio, Hana, and Sofia.
Born in the United States to Italian immigrant parents Michael and Concetta, she grew up in Johnston, Rhode Island. She had five siblings, Pat, Louis, Mary, John and Anna. She met her sweetheart at a dance hall where he swept her off her feet and they married in 1941. With his brother, Mario built Josephine her dream home in Providence, RI where they raised six children. An extremely independent woman, Josephine lived in that home for 64 years until she was 99 years old.
After the loss of her husband, Josephine maintained her zest for life and desire to stay active. She was a member of the North Providence Mancini Center for over 20 years where she established many long-lasting friendships and spent countless hours line dancing, taking tai chi classes, and lunching with her lady friends. And, she was a devoted member of the St. Augustine's Church for more than 60 years where she rarely missed Sunday mass.
Josephine found great joy in sharing her love for her family while wearing an apron and wielding a wooden spoon in the kitchen. Some of her specialties included pasta fagioli, eggplant parmesan, egg biscuits, homemade pizza, fried artichokes, and wedding soup. Famous for her Italian recipes, they are now part of her legacy.
Her funeral and burial are private. She will be entombed next to her loving husband Mario at St. Ann Cemetery Mausoleum, Cranston. Arrangements entrusted to: A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, Providence. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2020