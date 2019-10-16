|
|
L'EUROPA, JOSEPHINE CARMELLA (PREITE)
94, of Johnston, passed away on Monday , October 14, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Manor, Bristol. She was the beloved wife of the late Rocco L'Europa.
Born in East Providence, she was the daughter of the Carmelo Preite and Josephine (Barbuscio) Preite. She is survived by her Children Steven L'Europa and his wife Cheryl of Warwick , Dr. Ronald L'Europa and his wife Susan of Little Compton, Dr. Gary L'Europa and his wife Dr. Ellen Hight L'Europa of Barrington; Her Grandchildren: Chris L'Europa, Julie L'Europa, Ashley L'Europa and her wife Miriam Martinez L'Europa, Talia L'Europa and her fiance Joseph Parenti, and Brandon L'Europa; Her Great Grandchildren: Samantha and Joshua Dick, Brennan L'Europa and her infant great granddaughter Ariana L'Europa who brought her much joy in the final months of her life; Her Siblings: Yolanda Martino of Johnston, Victoria LaMoia of Pembroke Pines, FL, Angelina Dupont of Bristol, Teresa Sousa of Bristol, and Michael Preite and his wife, Lee of Dunnellon, FL. Sister to the late Robert Preite, Rose (Preite) Drapeau, Louis Preite, Russell Preite, and Edith (Preite) Amitrano. She touched the lives of multiple nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
An exceptionally loving mother, Josephine was a mother figure for many in her extended family. She never judged others and gave her unconditional love to all. Family always came first and she did everything to accommodate their needs. Josephine fed all who entered her door. Over a cup of tea, she soothed many with her wise and loving words.
Her funeral will be held on Friday at 9 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Holy Cross Church, Providence . Burial will take place in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. VISITING HOURS: Thursday 5-8 pm.
The family is indebted to the staff of St. Elizabeth's manor and Hope Hospice and Palliative Care Rhode Island for their loving and attentive care.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Elizabeth's Manor, 1 Dawn Hill Rd. Bristol, RI 02809. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 16, 2019