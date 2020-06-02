Josephine Chiodo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHIODO, JOSEPHINE,
89, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Stillwater Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing Community. She lived most of her life in Providence before moving to Johnston in 2013 and Greenville in 2019.
Born in Providence, Josephine was the daughter of the late Raffaele and Serafina (Militerno) Chiodo. She is survived by her sisters Yolanda DelConte of North Providence and Stella McVeigh of Cranston, as well as several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Giuseppe, Rosario, Emilio, Luigi and Antonio Chiodo and Fiorita DiLorenzo.
Josephine worked hard to help support her family. She was devoted to her parents and her brothers, Emilio and Antonio, whom she lived with most of her life. Josephine worked in manufacturing for many years before retiring. She was always ready to help her family whenever needed and loved spending time with them at every opportunity. Growing up on Federal Hill, Josephine was very proud of her Italian heritage and especially enjoyed traditional holiday food and customs. She enjoyed spending summers at her home in Narragansett, attending the theater and ballets, watching figure skating and listening to all types of music. Her faith was a source of guidance, solace and support throughout her life. Josephine was loved very much and will be dearly missed.
Her family wishes to sincerely thank the second floor nursing staff at Stillwater Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing Community for the outstanding care and kindness they extended to her and her loved ones during her stay.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, 4-6 p.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Graveside burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Please omit flowers.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
4013317390
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved