CHIODO, JOSEPHINE,89, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Stillwater Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing Community. She lived most of her life in Providence before moving to Johnston in 2013 and Greenville in 2019.Born in Providence, Josephine was the daughter of the late Raffaele and Serafina (Militerno) Chiodo. She is survived by her sisters Yolanda DelConte of North Providence and Stella McVeigh of Cranston, as well as several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Giuseppe, Rosario, Emilio, Luigi and Antonio Chiodo and Fiorita DiLorenzo.Josephine worked hard to help support her family. She was devoted to her parents and her brothers, Emilio and Antonio, whom she lived with most of her life. Josephine worked in manufacturing for many years before retiring. She was always ready to help her family whenever needed and loved spending time with them at every opportunity. Growing up on Federal Hill, Josephine was very proud of her Italian heritage and especially enjoyed traditional holiday food and customs. She enjoyed spending summers at her home in Narragansett, attending the theater and ballets, watching figure skating and listening to all types of music. Her faith was a source of guidance, solace and support throughout her life. Josephine was loved very much and will be dearly missed.Her family wishes to sincerely thank the second floor nursing staff at Stillwater Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing Community for the outstanding care and kindness they extended to her and her loved ones during her stay.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, 4-6 p.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Graveside burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Please omit flowers.