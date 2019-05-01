The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Church
Washington Road
Barrington, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Coppolino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Coppolino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Josephine Coppolino Obituary
COPPOLINO, JOSEPHINE
94, of Barrington, Rhode Island passed away on April 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Providence, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Erasmo and Maria Luigia Ruggiero. Josephine was the beloved wife of the late Louis S. Coppolino. She was the mother of the late Beverly Coppolino Sherry. She is survived by her loving son Louis R. Coppolino and wife Lois. Loving Noni to Cara McKenna (Rebecca), Cristen Coppolino Smith (Adam) and Marc Coppolino (Gina). Her adorable great grandchildren, Rocco, Mia, and Andrew. Along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Assunta Manieri, Theresa Cacchoitti, and Mac Ruggiero.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday May 2, 2019 in St. Luke's Church, Washington Road, Barrington at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Josephine's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be deeply appreciated. Arrangements are by the W. Raymond Watson Funeral Home, Riverside. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Download Now