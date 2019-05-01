COPPOLINO, JOSEPHINE

94, of Barrington, Rhode Island passed away on April 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Providence, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Erasmo and Maria Luigia Ruggiero. Josephine was the beloved wife of the late Louis S. Coppolino. She was the mother of the late Beverly Coppolino Sherry. She is survived by her loving son Louis R. Coppolino and wife Lois. Loving Noni to Cara McKenna (Rebecca), Cristen Coppolino Smith (Adam) and Marc Coppolino (Gina). Her adorable great grandchildren, Rocco, Mia, and Andrew. Along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Assunta Manieri, Theresa Cacchoitti, and Mac Ruggiero.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday May 2, 2019 in St. Luke's Church, Washington Road, Barrington at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Josephine's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be deeply appreciated.