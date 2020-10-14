1/1
Josephine "Josie" (Luchetti) D'Aguanno
D'AGUANNO, JOSEPHINE "JOSIE" (LUCHETTI)
89, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred D'Aguanno Sr. They were married for 70 years. Born in Cranston, she was a daughter of the late Gaetano and Antonetta (D'Andrea) Luchetti. Mrs. D'Aguanno was a Teacher's Aide for the Cranston School Department. Josie was a women that enjoyed traveling, golfing, and at one time was a top Duckpin Bowler in RI. Very proud of her children's accomplishments, she was delighted when her daughter opened a ladies gym in Cranston and even thought of the name Body Complete. Spending many hours there working right alongside her daughter and enjoying every minute. She loved meeting all the clients and enjoying the small talk. But her beloved home and family was her greatest joy. She enjoyed gardening, remodeling and taking such care of her home, along with her pet dog Weezie to walk. Holidays were her favorite always planning far ahead what cookies she was going to make and what Italian food she was going to prepare. She will always be remembered for being young at heart, and a wonderful spirit full of adventure. "Gaga" as she was called by her grandchildren will be missed by everyone that knew her. Josie is survived by her loving children, Alfred W. D'Aguanno Jr., Donna Spinelli and her husband Peter, both of Cranston. She was the cherished grandmother of Jennifer Turchetta, and Peter D. Spinelli, great-grandmother of Alexander and James Spinelli. She was predeceased by her sisters Ann Pezza and Marie Galletti. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and godchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, Oct. 15th, at 10:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception. Her visiting hours and burial are respectfully private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception
