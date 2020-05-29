Josephine D. "Jody" (Mckiernan) Slater
SLATER, JOSEPHINE "JODY" D. (MCKIERNAN)
77, died Monday at Capital Ridge Assisted Living.
She was the wife of the late Representative Thomas C. Slater.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Patrick J. and Madeline B. (Fenlon) McKiernan, she was a lifelong Providence resident. Jody enjoyed her job as an operator for the New England Telephone Company for over thirty years before retiring. She then worked as a teacher's assistant in the Providence School System. She was a devout communicant of Saint Matthew's Church.
She leaves two sons and a daughter, Gary Slater and his wife Lauren of East Greenwich, Representative Scott Slater and his wife Bianca of Providence, Ellen J. Gopalakrishnan and her husband, Dr. Paari Gopalakrishnan of East Greenwich. She also leaves her brothers, Donald E. McKiernan, Paul A. McKiernan, and Gary P. McKiernan. She was "Nana" to grandchildren Riley Daven, Thomas, Jonathan, Mia, Taylor, Kendall, Madeline, Avery, Elise, and Quinn.
Due to Covid-19 crisis, the Mass of Christian Burial will be private and a Memorial Mass will be planned at a later date. Her burial in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers we ask that some act of kindness be performed in her memory. Online condolences please visit www.trainorfh.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 28, 2020
