HOPP, JOSEPHINE (DiBiasio)
81 passed away August 4, 2020.
Daughter of the late Antonio and Mary (Ravo) DiBiasio; wife of the late Kenneth F. Hopp; beloved mother of Corrine Tunstall and her husband Eric with whom she resided; sister of Carmela Carbone, Carmino and Anthony DiBiasio, Ann Marie Zaino, Mary DiBiasio, Edith DeCesare, and the late Nicolena DiBiasio, Linda Campanile and Steve DiBiasio.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 11 AM in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org/donate
. pontarellimarinofunerals.com