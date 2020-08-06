1/1
Josephine (DiBiasio) Hopp
HOPP, JOSEPHINE (DiBiasio)
81 passed away August 4, 2020.
Daughter of the late Antonio and Mary (Ravo) DiBiasio; wife of the late Kenneth F. Hopp; beloved mother of Corrine Tunstall and her husband Eric with whom she resided; sister of Carmela Carbone, Carmino and Anthony DiBiasio, Ann Marie Zaino, Mary DiBiasio, Edith DeCesare, and the late Nicolena DiBiasio, Linda Campanile and Steve DiBiasio.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 11 AM in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate. pontarellimarinofunerals.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Funeral services provided by
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
4013317390
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
