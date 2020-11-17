DILLON, JOSEPHINE (JAY) KATHRYN (BLASIK)
101, a longtime resident of Narragansett, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020. She was the wife of the late Leo A. Dillon.
Born in West Warwick, during a pandemic, she was a daughter of the late John and Kathryn Blasik.
She worked for over thirty-eight years for Coto-Coil in Providence before retiring.
She enjoyed doing ceramics, playing bingo, walking on the boardwalk in Narragansett and was a longtime donor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. She was a communicant of St. Thomas More Church.
She leaves her son, Dennis Dillon of Narragansett; four grandchildren, Lori Ann Paliotti, Michele Dillon, Christopher Dillon and Stephan Dillon; three step-children, Patrick Reardon, Kerri-Lyn (Reardon) Lyskawa and Brendan Reardon; seventeen grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She was the grandmother of the late Dennis Dillon, Jr.; she was the stepmother of the late Marilyn (Mickey) Dillon and was the sister of the late Eugene Blasik, Stacia Kelly, Ann Lilligrin and Ramon Blasik.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10am in St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland Street, Narragansett. A livestreaming of Josephine's Mass may be found by visiting https://livestream.com/stm
. Her Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS Tuesday from 6-8pm in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory – SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Road, (RT. 1A), Narragansett. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.