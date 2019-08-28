Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Church
80 Farnum Pike
Georgiaville, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Lolicata
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine "Jody" Lolicata


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine "Jody" Lolicata Obituary
LOLICATA, JOSEPHINE "JODY"
94, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. She was the wife of the late Anthony Lolicata. Born in Johnston, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Domenica (Pavalone) Iannazzi.
Jody was a switchboard operator for the former New England Telephone Company before retirement. Very active in her church, she was a Eucharist Minister, a member of Father Di Orio's Healing Ministry, and a hard worker for the church's yearly fundraiser.
She leaves a daughter, Mary Rotter and her husband John, a son Michael Lolicata and his wife Angela, four grandchildren, Michelle and Charles Rotter, Marisa Pfeiffer, and Alyse Lolicata, six great grandchildren, and a sister Molly Gallo.
The visitation and funeral will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Georgiaville. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael's Church.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
Download Now