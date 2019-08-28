|
LOLICATA, JOSEPHINE "JODY"
94, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. She was the wife of the late Anthony Lolicata. Born in Johnston, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Domenica (Pavalone) Iannazzi.
Jody was a switchboard operator for the former New England Telephone Company before retirement. Very active in her church, she was a Eucharist Minister, a member of Father Di Orio's Healing Ministry, and a hard worker for the church's yearly fundraiser.
She leaves a daughter, Mary Rotter and her husband John, a son Michael Lolicata and his wife Angela, four grandchildren, Michelle and Charles Rotter, Marisa Pfeiffer, and Alyse Lolicata, six great grandchildren, and a sister Molly Gallo.
The visitation and funeral will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Georgiaville. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael's Church.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 28, 2019