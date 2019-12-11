|
SEPE, JOSEPHINE M. (MCGINITY)
of Cranston, RI passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the age of 79. She was the loving wife to the late John M. Sepe for 56 years.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her children John S. Sepe (partner Beth Broccoli) of Cranston, James V. Sepe of North Carolina, Joseph A. Sepe (Diana) of Wisconsin, and Kristen M. Erban of Cranston. Josephine was the proud grandmother of 7, Armani, Kylie, Corey, Nicolas, Mark, Nicole, and Gabrielle and great grandmother to Kylie Rose. She leaves behind two sisters, Marcia Giansanti (Wayne), Lori Gormley (Jerry), a brother, Henry McGinity (Rita) and many friends.
Josephine worked as a Floor Walker and in Human Resources at Jordan Marsh for many years before finding her true calling in the antique trade. She was an avid lover of all things "old". She developed a career as an antiques dealer and created her business, Past Pleasures. Yard sales and antique shops were her passion and it would be rare not to see her building her inventory at one.
Her family and friends will remember Josephine as an amazing cook, one who was always ready to welcome people into her home with a meal she prepared with love. She was a fervent reader. She loved flowers and gardening and knew the name of every flower she planted. Above all, her family will remember her for her strength, strong will, quick-witted sense of humor and her love and devotion for her family and friends.
A funeral home service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11am in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Friday, December 13th from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FARE- https://www.foodallergy.org/donate2. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 11, 2019