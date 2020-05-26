|
|
MACARUSO, JOSEPHINE (TRIPODI)
89, of Providence passed away May 21, 2020. She was the wife of the late Luigi Macaruso, Sr.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Angela (Deliguori) Tripodi.
Josephine was the mother of Luigi Macaruso, Jr. and his wife Marlene; grandmother of Luigi Macaruso, III and Jamie Bruno and her husband Christopher; great grandmother of Luigi IV, Haylee, Antonio, Danyella, Aliyah, Nathan, Armani and Giovanni; great great grandmother of Luigi V and aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of Mary Marandola, Dorothy Fiorio and the late Angelo Tripodi, Rose Misale and Frances Carbone.
Her funeral services and burial will be private. For online condolences, visit www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2020