1/1
Josephine Muccino
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MUCCINO, JOSEPHINE
90, passed away peacefully in the same home in which she was born and raised her children, surrounded by the comfort of her dear family on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Richard A. Muccino.
Born on November 9, 1929, Josephine was the loving daughter of the late Frank and Virginia (Santaniello) DiBona.
Josephine was a dedicated homemaker for many years, taking great pride in raising her three children. As her children grew older in age, she went to work for the State of Rhode Island at the Rhode Island School for the Deaf, a job which she truly enjoyed.
Josephine is survived by her devoted children: Diane Mayhew and her husband Lyle, Richard Muccino and his wife MaryLou, and Steven Muccino and his wife Cynthia; her grandchildren: Jennifer, Adam, Jason, Christopher, and Steven; her great-grandchildren: Madeline, Liam, Nora, Logan, Ava, Gavin, Owen and Logan Lee; her siblings, Ann Marie Pizzi, and the late Peter and Domenic DiBona; and also numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at A.A. MARIANI AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 200 Hawkins St. Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00 A.M. at The Church of the Presentation, 1081 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence, RI. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. For online guestbook, visit marianiandson.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Josephine's name may be made to either Hope Health at https://www.hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donatenow/ or to St. Jude Children Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
A.A. MARIANI AND SON FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
The Church of the Presentation
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved