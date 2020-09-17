MUCCINO, JOSEPHINE
90, passed away peacefully in the same home in which she was born and raised her children, surrounded by the comfort of her dear family on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Richard A. Muccino.
Born on November 9, 1929, Josephine was the loving daughter of the late Frank and Virginia (Santaniello) DiBona.
Josephine was a dedicated homemaker for many years, taking great pride in raising her three children. As her children grew older in age, she went to work for the State of Rhode Island at the Rhode Island School for the Deaf, a job which she truly enjoyed.
Josephine is survived by her devoted children: Diane Mayhew and her husband Lyle, Richard Muccino and his wife MaryLou, and Steven Muccino and his wife Cynthia; her grandchildren: Jennifer, Adam, Jason, Christopher, and Steven; her great-grandchildren: Madeline, Liam, Nora, Logan, Ava, Gavin, Owen and Logan Lee; her siblings, Ann Marie Pizzi, and the late Peter and Domenic DiBona; and also numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at A.A. MARIANI AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 200 Hawkins St. Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00 A.M. at The Church of the Presentation, 1081 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence, RI. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. For online guestbook, visit marianiandson.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Josephine's name may be made to either Hope Health at https://www.hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donatenow/
or to St. Jude Children Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now