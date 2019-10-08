|
PURSCHE, JOSEPHINE (RUGGIERI)
96, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul E. Pursche, Sr. Born in Cranston, she was a daughter of the late Francesco and Nora (Mancini) Ruggieri. Josephine was an assembler at Calart. She was a member of the Knightsville Senior Center and a volunteer for the St. Thomas Church Food Bank.
She is survived by her loving children, Paul E. Pursche, Jr. of Johnston and his late wife Ann Marie (Demelo) Pursche, Cheryl Gallo and her husband Anthony of Cranston, and Patricia Ballard and her husband Richard of Bellingham, MA. She was the cherished grandmother of Paul, David, and Stephen Pursche, Dr. Anthony Gallo and Michael Gallo, Michaela, Kimberly, Patrick and Meghan Ballard and the late baby A. Gallo, and many great-grandchildren. Josephine was the sister of Anna Casale and Gilda Narcisi both of Cranston, and the late Mary Casale, Peter and Nicholas Ruggieri.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Thomas Church, 65 Fruit Hill Avenue, Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Wednesday morning 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas Church, 65 Fruit Hill Avenue, Providence, RI 02909. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 8, 2019