Josephine (Rotondo) Raso
RASO, JOSEPHINE (ROTONDO)
87, of Johnston, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at RI Hospital, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Raso for 58 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Vincenza (Apici) Rotondo. Mrs. Raso was a former operator for General Electrics for 27 years.
Josephine is survived by her loving children, Edward A. Raso of North Scituate, Anthony S. Raso and his wife Sharon of Glocester, and Samantha Raso of Alamogrodo, New Mexico. She was predeceased by her son Baby Raso. Josephine was the cherished grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 9. She was the sister of Beatrice DePari, Eleanor Vota, Phillip and Anthony Rotondo.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, September 9th, at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Cross Church, Providence. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Cross Church, 118 King Philip St., Providence, RI 02909. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Church
