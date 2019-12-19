The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Josephine S. (Nazarian) Apostolou


1925 - 2019
Josephine S. (Nazarian) Apostolou Obituary
APOSTOLOU, JOSEPHINE S. (NAZARIAN)
94, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on December 16, 2019. Born in Providence on May 16, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Zakie B. and Selma (Nahabit) Nazarian. She was the mother of the late Melissa Apostolou and Cheryl Bailey and grandmother of the late Kevin Bailey. Josephine was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all those she leaves behind. She is survived by two daughters, Vanessa Apostolou and wife Laurie Hicks; Varinia Apostolou; one brother, Dr. John Nazarian; three sisters, May Gabriel and husband, Albert; June Albert and husband, Abraham; Donna Salhany; sister-in-law, Patricia Nazarian; two grandchildren, Deborah Konieczny (Michael) of Florida; Sean Bailey (Sandy) of Maine; 4 great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Konieczny, Valerie Kowalski (Nic), Megan and Mitchell Bailey and one great-great grandson, Thane Kowalski. She was the sister of the late Mary Zompa, Fabian, Michael, Sippi, Fred, and Judge George Nazarian. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, grand-neices and grand-nephews. The family would to express our sincere appreciation to the staff at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the love and care that was provided to Josephine over the past two years. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 239 Legris Avenue, West Warwick, RI 02893 or Beacon Hospice, 1130 Ten Rod Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852, in memory of Josephine.
Her funeral services will be held on Friday evening from 4-7 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 19, 2019
