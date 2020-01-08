|
SARITELLI, JOSEPHINE (CAPOBIANCO)
96, of Cranston passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Mario V. Saritelli.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Saurino) Capobianco.
Mrs. Saritelli had worked for General Electric in Eagle Square, Providence before retiring. She was an active member of the Apponaug Pentecostal Church.
She leaves her two children, Robert A. Saritelli of Riverside and AnnMarie Blinkhorn and her husband Robert of Cranston; a sister, Rose DeAngelis of North Providence; and three grandchildren, Laura Burns, Taylor and Paige Blinkhorn.
VISITING HOURS will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 8-9am in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. Committal service to follow at 10am in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter. Kindly omit flowers. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 8, 2020