Osko, Joulien A.
51, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on May 16, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Soha Osko. Born in Beirut, Lebanon he was a son of the late Abdelnour and Alice (Gazal) Osko.
Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Nour and Noura Osko; and siblings, Pierre, Elie, Mireille, Lilianne and Coco.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, May 21st at 10:00a.m. in St. George Maronite Church, 1493 Cranston St., Cranston. Entombment will follow in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Calling hours will be Monday, May 20th from 4:00 – 7:00p.m. at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 19, 2019