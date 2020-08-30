SCACCO, JOY BARBARA (DiBiasio)
91, of Johnston, passed away Friday, August 28. She leaves behind her husband Anthony. Her two sons, Anthony R. Scacco and his friend Audy Coffin; James M. Scacco and his wife Diane. Her two grandchildren, James M. Scacco Jr. and Anna J. Scacco. She was the sister of Alice DiBiasio and Eileen Kennedy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Rocco's Church. Social distancing and masks are required. Visitation and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Meals on Wheels, RI, 70 Bath Street, Providence, RI 02908. Please share memories and condolences at www.WoodlawnGattone.com