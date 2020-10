Dear Deane and Family. I’m so sorry for your loss. Joy was such a wonderful lady and always was there for me with a prayer or devotion that always helped me. She was the best next door neighbor and I always enjoyed our ice cream nights out at Newport Creamery. She always took care of me whenever I was sick and made sure I had food to eat. I was heartbroken when you both moved away and I really missed our friendship. I wish I had known she needed me and I’m sorry I didn’t reach out to her. My life has been diminished with her passing. I’m sending love and prayers to you and your family. May God bless Joy’s soul and may He also help you through your grief. Love to you, Deane. Ann Marie

Ann Marie Cavaliere

Friend