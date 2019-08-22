|
MEO, JOYCE A. (ROMANO)
79, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Golden Crest Nursing Center, North Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Giacomo "Jack" Meo; loving mother of the late Paula Ramos and cherished grandmother of the late Steven Meo Jr.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Eleanor (Bianchini) Romano.
Joyce was a hairdresser for many years before her retirement.
She is survived by her loving son, Steven Meo and his wife Lori and a daughter Susan Rego. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Gianna, Jacklyn, Henry and Eleanor Meo and brothers, Gary and Joseph Romano.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, August 23rd from 4-7pm followed by a funeral home service at 7pm at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence. Burial will be private. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 22, 2019