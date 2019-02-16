|
NOEL, JOYCE A.
resident of Estero, FL and Warwick, RI, beloved wife of Governor Philip W. Noel, passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Estero, FL.
Born in Providence, RI, Joyce was the daughter of Walter and Genevieve (Healey) Sandberg. Joyce was known for her beauty and grace. She was crowned Miss Rhode Island in 1953 and participated in the Miss America Pageant. She went on to become Miss Rhode Island USA and competed in the 1954 Miss USA Pageant.
On October 20, 1956, Joyce married the love of her life, Philip. She became the First Lady of Rhode Island when Philip became governor of the state in 1973. Joyce enjoyed supporting her husband's endeavors, and she played an instrumental role in his successful political career.
Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed sailing, golfing and playing Bridge. She was an active member of Saint Kevin Church in Warwick, RI, Warwick Country Club, Our Lady of Light Catholic Community in Ft. Myers, FL, and Wildcat Run Country Club in Estero, FL. Some of Joyce's favorite passions were entertaining, cooking and baking for family and friends. Her happiest times were those when she was surrounded by those she loved.
In addition to her husband she is survived by three daughters and one son: Linda J. Hirst of Wakefield, RI, Lori A. Noel of Warwick, RI and Naples, FL, Joanne N. Listro of Attleboro, MA, and Joseph W. Noel of Naples, FL. She was predeceased by her son, Thomas P. Noel. She was blessed with eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Joyce will be remembered for her elegance, kindness, generosity and compassion for others.
A private mass will be held for the family in Florida. In April the family will announce plans for a celebration of Joyce's life which will be held in Warwick in May. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to St. Kevin Church, Our Lady of Light or your local community food bank.
Online condolences can be submitted to www.shikanyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 16, 2019