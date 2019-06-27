Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
333 Sandy Lane
Warwick, RI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
333 Sandy Lane
Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Noel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce A. Noel


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce A. Noel Obituary
NOEL, JOYCE A.
Joyce Anne Noel, resident of Estero, FL and Warwick, RI, beloved wife of Governor Philip W. Noel, passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Estero, FL.
Born in Providence, RI, Joyce was the daughter of the late Walter and Genevieve (Healey) Sandberg. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Cecilia H. King and Lorene B. Narcavage-McGovern. On October 20, 1956, Joyce married the love of her life, Philip. She became the First Lady of Rhode Island when Philip became governor of the state in 1973.
Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters and one son: Linda J. Noel-Hirst of South Kingstown, RI, Lori A. Noel of Naples, FL, Joanne N. Listro of Attleboro, MA, and Joseph W. Noel of Naples, FL. She was predeceased by her dear son, Thomas P. Noel. She was blessed with eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A mass celebrating Joyce's life will be held on July 1 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane in Warwick. The family will greet guests immediately prior to the mass at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Kevin Church or the Rhode Island Community Food Bank would be greatly appreciated.
Online condolences can be submitted to www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from June 27 to June 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now