NOEL, JOYCE A.
Joyce Anne Noel, resident of Estero, FL and Warwick, RI, beloved wife of Governor Philip W. Noel, passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Estero, FL.
Born in Providence, RI, Joyce was the daughter of the late Walter and Genevieve (Healey) Sandberg. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Cecilia H. King and Lorene B. Narcavage-McGovern. On October 20, 1956, Joyce married the love of her life, Philip. She became the First Lady of Rhode Island when Philip became governor of the state in 1973.
Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters and one son: Linda J. Noel-Hirst of South Kingstown, RI, Lori A. Noel of Naples, FL, Joanne N. Listro of Attleboro, MA, and Joseph W. Noel of Naples, FL. She was predeceased by her dear son, Thomas P. Noel. She was blessed with eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A mass celebrating Joyce's life will be held on July 1 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane in Warwick. The family will greet guests immediately prior to the mass at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Kevin Church or the Rhode Island Community Food Bank would be greatly appreciated.
Online condolences can be submitted to www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from June 27 to June 30, 2019