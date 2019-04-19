|
SPENCER, JOYCE A. (Kettelle)
82, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Ellsworth Spencer; mother of Sandra J. Collins (Barry), and Cindy L. Rossi (Mickey); grandmother of Jared M. Henry (Jen), T.J. Henry (Sheri), Nicole A. Rossi (Adam), and Kristi M. Rossi (Chris); great-grandmother of Layla Rose Henry; sister of Audrey M. Lussier, and the late Norma F. Boisclair and Janet L. Erinakes.
For funeral service information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2019