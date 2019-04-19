Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:45 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of East Greenwich
Peirce Street.
SPENCER, JOYCE A. (Kettelle)
82, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Ellsworth Spencer; mother of Sandra J. Collins (Barry), and Cindy L. Rossi (Mickey); grandmother of Jared M. Henry (Jen), T.J. Henry (Sheri), Nicole A. Rossi (Adam), and Kristi M. Rossi (Chris); great-grandmother of Layla Rose Henry; sister of Audrey M. Lussier, and the late Norma F. Boisclair and Janet L. Erinakes.
For funeral service information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2019
