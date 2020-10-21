1/1
Joyce Allison
1957 - 2020
Allison, Joyce
Died Oct. 1, 2020 at her home in Newark, N.J. She was born on Sept 23, 1957, in Pawtucket, R.I.
Joyce suffered from diabetes, chronic kidney failure and heart disease, but you would never know it from her energy and the love she gave to everyone around her. She was a beautiful and powerful Black Sister in Christ and was a faithful member of the Garden State Church of Christ which will hold an on-line Zoom memorial service for her on Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:00PM. Always a servant, Joyce sponsored many AA members as well as mentored numerous young women. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her brothers, Jeffrey, and Jon along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, an uncle, and aunt.
ZOOM Mtg ID:975 3356 5162 Passcode:948168
Dial 929 205 6099

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Memorial service
03:00 PM
On-line Zoom memorial service
