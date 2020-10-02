BRIAN, JOYCE (SMITH)
wife of Joseph A. Brian, she was born in Newton, Massachusetts, the daughter of Alice Ruth (Joyce) and John Edward Smith. She was the founder and President of the former All Seasons Travel Agency, Inc., of Providence. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a Dame in the Sovereign Order of Malta. She was a member of Pt. Judith Country Club and the Dunes Club in Narragansett as well as the University Club in Providence. In addition to her husband, she is survived by extended family, both here and in Mexico. For health and safety reasons, all services will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com
.