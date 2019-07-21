Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
1413 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI
Joyce C. (Catalano) Lewis


1940 - 2019
Joyce C. (Catalano) Lewis Obituary
LEWIS, JOYCE C. (CATALANO)
78 of Douglas Terrace, North Providence, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Potito Catalano and Louise (Turchetta) Procaccini.
Joyce was a daycare provider for many years; and loved Mickey Mouse.
She was the devoted mother of Debra A. Jarvis and her husband Roland of Greenville, Richard A. Pepe and his wife Paula and Wendy J. Mulligan, all of Warwick; cherished grandmother of Melissa, Richard Jr., Roland III, Samantha, Amanda and Rich; and loving great-grandmother of Emberly and Aria.
Her Mass of Christian Burial to which relatives and friends are invited, will be held on Wednesday, July 24th at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony's Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, followed by inurnment at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 21, 2019
