MOONEY, JOYCE C. (Grassel)
77, of Smithfield passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Harold F. and Eva (LeClair) Grassel.
She is survived by her children: Joseph D. Grasso of N.Providence, Annmarie Sevigny of N. Providence., Charlotte M. Mooney of Central Falls and F. James Mooney (John Tarro, MD) of Cranston; her siblings: Ruth Helton of Warwick and Harold F. "Sonny" Grassel of Franklin, MA; her 7 grandchildren: Alisha, Joey, Joseph, Brandon, Nicholas, Justin and Michaela; and great-grandchild: Aiden. She was predeceased by her son- in-law Randy Sevigny.
Joyce was a resident of Smithfield most of her life and a devout communicant of St. Michael's Church. Joyce had a very strong faith, always praying for those in need, gave of herself to everyone unconditionally and was a proud supporter of St. Jude's Children Hospital and The Jimmy Fund. She had worked for the Smithfield School Department for many years.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 8:45am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Michael's Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park Cemetery, Warwick. Visitation: Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Michael's Church are appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 18, 2019